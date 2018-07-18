Ahmedabad-Mumbai passenger train to supply milk to Maharashtra

According to a Western Railways statement, to mitigate the problems faced by the citizens, milk tankers will be attached to the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central passenger train

Representational Image

Amidst the ongoing 'milk blockage' in Maharashtra, special arrangements have been made for the supply of milk to Mumbai. According to a Western Railways statement, to mitigate the problems faced by the citizens, milk tankers will be attached to the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central passenger train.

The Gujarat Dairy Development Corporation Limited has asked the Western Railways to make provisions for transportation of additional supply of milk through trains. Taking into account the shortage of milk faced by the state, provision has been made to attach two containers per trip and a total of 12 tankers of milk from the aforementioned train.

The Rail Milk Tanker will contain around 44,000 litres of milk and will be attached from Anand district in Gujarat to Mumbai Central. This step will reduce the scarcity to some extent. Meanwhile, Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathna (SSS), a farmers' organisation, have asked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra to give dairy farmers a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre of milk.

On Monday, the workers of SSS stopped vehicles near Pune and spilt milk on the road, thereby preventing it from being supplied to nearby cities. They even set ablaze a truck of Rajhans Milk Shop in Malegaon while demanding a price hike for milk farmers.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever