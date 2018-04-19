Ahmedabad: Pravind Togadia ends fast, says will revive 'Hindutva politics'

The former VHP leader had pressed his demand, including the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, and implied that he would now start a nationwide tour to revive "Hindutva politics"

62-year-old Togadia on Thursday ended his "indefinite fast" three days after he began the strike in Ahmedabad. The former VHP leader had pressed his demand, including the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, and implied that he would now start a nationwide tour to revive "Hindutva politics".

Togadia said he was ending his fast on the advice of doctors. The surgeon-turned-firebrand leader accepted fruit juice from religious leaders to end the fast. Led by Akhileshwar Das Maharaj, the religious leaders had urged him to end his fast.

Togadia quit the Vishwa Hindu Parishad last week after his nominee lost a key organisational election. He had sat on fast on Tuesday to press his demands such as the construction of Ram temple, deportation of illegal Bangladeshis, resettlement of Hindus in Kashmir, and the abolition of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Speaking to reporters, Togadia took a swipe at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they have proved to be "as bad as their predecessors" and failed to fulfill their promises.

He said he would undertake a nationwide tour to take up the issues of "100 crore Hindus" and seek to revive "Hindutva politics" as the BJP government has failed to solve the problems facing the country.

"People are now asking whom they should vote for, as those who gained power in 2014 proved to be as bad as those who were ousted. So I will try to establish Hindutva politics in 2019 to realise people's aspirations," Togadia said.

"I will continue raising the voice of 100 crore Hindus by embarking on a pan-India tour from tomorrow. I will also take up the issues of farmers, labourers, and the youth. I am sure that the Hindus, along with workers of the RSS, BJP, and VHP, are still with me in my endeavour," he said.

"Narendra Bhai, you need to answer why promises were not fulfilled. If you don't answer, then 100 crore Hindus along with farmers and youths will seek an answer from you in 2019. Instead of roaming around the world, try to solve the problems of the people of this county," he said.

Togadia quit the VHP after his nominee Raghav Reddy was defeated by former Himachal Pradesh governor V S Kokje in an election for the post of VHP's international president.

