Ahmedabad receives award for 'most improved airport'

Fructifying the continuous efforts to make the journey of passengers more comfortable, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad has received the award for the 'Most Improved Airport' in the Asia Pacific region, in Airport Service Quality awards 2017 organised by the Airport Council International (ACI).

Speaking on the achievement, airport director Manoj Gangal said, "Ahmedabad Airport has been awarded the 'Most Improved Airport' of Asia Pacific region. This is the first international award, so you can understand that we are growing at a great speed and this is a big responsibility for which we have to continually improve for."

