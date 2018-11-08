Ahmedabad to be renamed Karnavati: Deputy CM

national

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said his government is considering renaming Ahmedabad as 'Karnavati' if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manages to muster support from the people.

"Since a long time, there has been a demand to change the name of Ahmedabad and name it Karnavati. If people support the legal process we are ready to change the name of the city. People of Ahmedabad like the name Karnavati. Whenever the time is appropriate we will change the name," he said.

The deputy chief minister also welcomed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's move to rename Faizabad Ayodhya. "Considering Uttar Pradesh's people's sentiments, the government and Adityanath changed the name of Faizabad to Ayodhya. We congratulate citizens and the state government," he said. The Uttar Pradesh government recently also changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj saying the name holds great significance in India.

