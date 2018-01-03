Ahmednagar bandh peaceful, schools shut, buses off the roads

The bandh called by Dalit organisations in the state evoked a partial response in Ahmednagar district on Wednesday with police stating that no incidents of violence or stone-pelting being reported till late afternoon

The bandh called by Dalit organisations in the state evoked a partial response in Ahmednagar district on Wednesday with police stating that no incidents of violence or stone-pelting being reported till late afternoon. Schools and colleges remained shut as a precautionary measure and buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) stayed off the roads, said officials.





The effect of the bandh was seen in areas like Shrirampur, Kopergaon, Haregaon, Bhingar, Shevgaon, Jamkhed and Shirdi among other places. Police officials said that heavy deployment of personnel was in place in sensitive areas of the district to prevent any untoward incident.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go