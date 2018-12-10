Ahsaas Channa: Hostel life teaches everybody something about themselves

television

Ahsaas Channa who features in Girliyapa's web series Girls Hostel, says college or hostel life teaches everybody something about themselves

Ahsaas Channa

Actress Ahsaas Channa, who features in Girliyapa's web series Girls Hostel, says college or hostel life teaches everybody something about themselves. The three-part original series revolves around the lives of four girls from different backgrounds and their life in St. John's Dental College and the hostel they reside in. Ahsaas portrays the role of Richa -- an 18-year-old fresher from Nagpur; Simran Natekar as Milli -- a pampered girl from an affluent background; Srishti Srivastava as Jo, who lives life by her own rules and has been raised as a tomboy; and Parul Gulati as Zahira -- the quintessential college queen.

"My first day at college was a lot like Richa's first day in the hostel... pretty cool. I was exploring all over and got to hang out with really cool people who are my best friends even now. So, I think college or hostel life teaches everybody something about themselves and we get to explore the side of us that we never came across," Ahsaas said in a statement.

Talking about her college days and hostel life, Srishti said: "Long corridors and dim lights... with girls in pyjamas, loaded with love, hate and lots of secrets... lots of strangers thrown into one place who end up becoming a family, lots of personal belongings that end up being used by everyone, lots of fights and hate that may or may not end up in love. It's a long time that feels like it gets over in seconds."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever