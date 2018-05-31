AHSEC Result 2018: HS Final Assam Board Results soon at ahsec.nic.in

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) declared the Assam HSSLC Result 2018 on May 31 on the official website resultsassam.nic.in and www.ahsec.nic.in

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is set to declare the Assam HS Result 2018 on May 31 on the official website www.ahsec.nic.in but you can check it on assam12.jagranjosh.com. The Assam Higher Secondary Board Exams conducted by AHSEC started from February 23, 2018 and continued for a full month with the last paper being held on March 23, 2018. The board takes around 40 to 50 days to complete the evaluation of the papers and announce the results. This year, students, who appeared for the exam, have been eagerly awaiting the Assam Class 12 Results since the month of March.

Students can check their Assam HS Result 2018 on Jagran Josh.

The Assam HS Result 2018 will be available on official website - resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.nic.in

It will be difficult for you to check on the official site so there is another easier way to check your Assam HSSLC Result 2017.

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - assam12.jagranjosh.com

>> Input your roll number other important information

>> Click 'Submit' to view Assam HS Result 2018

>> View and download Assam HS Result 2018 for future reference.

Along with providing the AHSEC Result scorecard online, the students will also have the option to download a PDF copy or take a printout of the scorecard for reference purposes. The students can maintain this online copy and use it to begin admission procedure in colleges of their choice. However, they must also keep in mind that the online results are provided only for information purposes and that colleges will not accept this copy for admission formalities.