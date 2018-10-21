Ahwaan Kumar joins Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2

television

After being part of the first season of Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, actor Ahwaan Kumar has now joined the cast of the show's second season

Ahwaan Kumar

After being part of the first season of Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, actor Ahwaan Kumar has now joined the cast of the show's second season. "I'm very excited to be part of the second season of the show. I'm the only person who was in the first season and now in the second season too. But my character is not the same," Ahwaan said in a statement.

"The story is new and there is nothing related to the first season," he added. He is currently shooting for it in Gujarat. Ahwaan is known for shows like Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and Behenein.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever