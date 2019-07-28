Ahwaan Kumar: No fears about performing live

television

Ahwaan Kumar was last seen on the show Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2

Ahwaan Kumar

Telly actor Ahwaan Kumar, who was last seen on the show Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2, will be seen in the play Ananya, produced by Malav Jani and Inderlal Gerala.

He says he is comfortable on stage. "I have never had the fear of performing live as I have grown up doing theatre. I was associated with ISKCON in Juhu, Mumbai, so I have mostly done historical and mythological plays. In Ananya, he plays "a rich sophisticated businessman who is serious by nature."

The play has been staged earlier in Gujarati and Marathi.I am happy I got a chance to be on stage after a long time."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates