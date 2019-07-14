AI comes to kitchen

A personal cooking assistant now comes to Indian households

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Think about how much time you spend in your kitchen at home. Now, imagine artificial intelligence making its way into this area. Wouldn't your chores become easier than ever?

For the first time ever in India, Wonderchef has integrated Amazon Alexa with two appliances, thus offering smart and healthy cooking. Nutri-blend, a mixer-grinder, and Nutri-pot, an automatic cooker, are now paired with customised apps to take the customers through multitude of recipes. Amazon Alexa will guide them to make tasty recipes crafted by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Taking a stride forward in innovation, the app has been enabled on smartphones to have a seamless experience with Alexa.

The Nutri-Pot Skill on Alexa acts as your perfect personal cooking assistant while cooking with Nutri-Pot. Exclusive recipes curated by Kapoor and nutritionist Nahid Khilji can be prepared at home.

The app not only navigates you through the recipes, step by step, rather it also customises them as per your preferences. Nutri-Pot skill can also share the recipe as per your needs and provide the right tips to make sure that the dish is cooked perfectly.

Kapoor said, “I am delighted with the way my recipes have been integrated with these products. In these times, there can be no better way to reach out to progressive and demanding consumers.”

Nutri-Pot app can be downloaded from Apple App Store or Google Play Store

