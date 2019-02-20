AIADMK seals an alliance with PMK, BJP for LS elections

national

Union Minister Piyush Goyal along with Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, in Chennai. Pic/PTI

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK announced it would fight the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and BJP, allotting seven and five of the 39 seats respectively to them.

As per the deal signed by the three parties at a five star hotel here, the PMK will also get a Rajya Sabha seat to contest in 2019. AIADMK Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam told the media that both the PMK and BJP would support the AIADMK in the Assembly by-elections due in 21 constituencies.

"Under the AIADMK-led alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PMK gets seven Lok Sabha seats. It will also get one Rajya Sabha seat," Panneerselvam told the media.

5

No. of seats BJP has got

7

No. of seats PMK has got

"Alliance forged only for money"

DMK Chief M K Stalin flayed the AIADMK-PMK alliance, saying it was formed not for the benefit of the country, but for monetary gain. "The AIADMK-PMK alliance has been formed without a thought for the country. They have forged an alliance only for money", he said.

