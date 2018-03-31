AIADMK to stage hunger strike on April 2 for Cauvery board

In a bid to mount pressure on the Centre to set up the Cauvery Management Board, the ruling AIADMK, which is facing heat on the matter from arch-rival DMK, on Friday announced that it would hold hunger strikes across Tamil Nadu on April 2



AIDMK protest. Image/ File pic

AIADMK Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam made the announcement while attending a mass wedding function organised by the party along with party co-coordinator and Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

Reacting to the ruling party’s decision to hold a hunger strike over the Cauvery issue, DMK working president M K Stalin said the AIADMK government has been “enacting drama” on the matter.

