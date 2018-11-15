AIADMK unveils new Jayalalithaa statue

national

J Jayalalithaa

The ruling AIADMK unveiled a new statue of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa at its headquarters here on Wednesday, months after the earlier one was criticised for not resembling the former party supremo.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator K Palaniswami paid floral tributes to the 'refurbished' statue in the presence of senior leaders.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami and deputy Panneerselvam also felicitated sculptor Rajkumar Udayar who designed the statue, placed at the entrance of the AIADMK headquarters. The new life-size statue is made of bronze and weighs around 800 kg.

