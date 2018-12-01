AIBA no longer faces bankruptcy fear, says president Rakhimov

other-sports

Gafur Rakhimov

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) says it no longer faces the fear of going bankrupt after having restored a "healthy and sustainable financial situation", which was among the tasks mandated by the IOC to secure the sport's Olympic future.

The AIBA's finances were a cause of concern for the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which is still to take a final call on whether to retain boxing in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The AIBA said it has implemented a significant number of changes to its policies to improve accountability and fiscal responsibility.

"AIBA has come a long way in getting over this financial crisis...The fear of going bankrupt due to financial mismanagement is now far behind us," AIBA President Gafur Rakhimov said.

