AIFF and BCCI reveal the players recommended for the prestigious Arjuna Award

The BCCI has recommended Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Poonam Yadav ,While AIFF has recommended the names of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Jeje Lalpekhlua for the third time running

Famous Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh receiving the Arjuna Award

Jadeja, who till recently was only part of the Indian Test side, has also made a return to the limited overs team and has been picked as the third spinner in the 15-member squad for the World Cup in England and Wales.

Poonam has been deservedly nominated from the women's team.

The All India Football Federation had been pushing the cases of these two footballers since 2017 but the Arjuna award committee continued to ignore their claims. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Jeje are the national team's longest-serving footballers after Sunil Chhetri, who have received both Arjuna and Padma Shri. Sandhu is the only second footballer (the other being Sunil Chhetri) in India to play the Asian Cup final rounds twice in 2011 and 2019.

Currently with Bengaluru FC, Sandhu had previously played for Norwegian side Stabaek. He holds the unique record of becoming the first Indian footballer to play a competitive match in a European top division league when he was fielded by his club in the away encounter against IK Start in 2016.

Jeje, on the other hand, is an exceptionally talented striker, whose performance has often been overshadowed because of Chhetri's presence as his co-forward. Inducted in the national team by then coach Bob Houghton in 2011, the 28-year-old from Mizoram has 23 international goals to his credit.

