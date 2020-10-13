AIFF chief condoles Carlton Chapman's demise

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has condoled the untimely demise of former India captain Carlton Chapman, who breathed his last on Monday morning. He was 49.

AIFF President Praful Patel, in a statement, said: "It's sad to hear that Carlton Chapman is no more. His contribution to Indian football will never be forgotten. I share the grief."

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das added: "Chapman was a gifted player. He even inspired so many youngsters through his coaching. May his soul rest in peace."

Under Chapman's captaincy, the Indian team went on to win the SAFF Championship trophy in Kathmandu, Nepal in 1997. He scored six goals for the Indian team in thirty-nine matches, including five matches when he led the side. He was part of the triumphant India side which won the SAF Games (1995) in Madras, Nehru Cup (1997) in Kochi and SAFF Championship (1999) in Margao.

At the club level, he began his career with Tata Football Academy in 1991 before moving to East Bengal two years later. During his stay in East Bengal, he scored a hat-trick against Iraqi club Al Zawra at the Asian Cup Winners' Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in 1993.

In 1995, he switched to JCT Mills. He was an integral part of their maiden NFL-winning-campaign in 1997 under the coaching of Dhyan Chand Awardee Sukhwinder Singh. Also, he was part of the treble-winning JCT Mills team which won the Federation Cup, IFA Shield and Durand Cup in 1996. Next year, he lifted the Durand Cup trophy again with FC Kochin.

During his stay in East Bengal, he won the Calcutta Premier League four times (1993, 1998-2000), IFA Shield twice (1994, 2000), Durand Cup, Rovers Cup, Kalinga Cup once apiece besides the National Football League in 2001 before hanging up his boots.

At the domestic level, Chapman won the Santosh Trophy thrice (1993-94, 1998) with Bengal besides representing the state on two more occasions (1999, 2000). Incidentally, he scored the first golden goal in the history of Santosh Trophy, which came against Goa in 1995.

His coaching career started at the Tata Football Academy in 2002. Later, he coached Royal Wahingdoh, Bhawanipore FC, Student's Union FC, Sudeva FC. Recently, he was appointed as the Technical Director of Quartz FC, a club based in Kozhikode.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever