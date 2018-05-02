AIFF to recommend Sunil Chhetri for Padma Shri

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is set to recommend Sunil Chhetri for the country's fourth highest civilian award - the Padma Shri - a huge recognition for the nation's all-time leading goal-scorer should he get the honour



The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is set to recommend Sunil Chhetri for the country's fourth highest civilian award - the Padma Shri - a huge recognition for the nation's all-time leading goal-scorer should he get the honour.

Chhetri leads the India chart with 56 goals from 97 appearances and is one of the forwards with better strike rates. The AIFF said that it was considering recommending a top player for the honour without confirming the name, but sources close to the apex body said it was Chhetri, as the federation recognises the Indian captain's contribution to the sport.

