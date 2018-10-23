AIIMS distances itself from mass-bunking of Maharashtra medical students

national

While organisers of premier medical institute's festival say they have no control over conduct of Maharashtra students, Solapur college dean says they were on to racket last year itself

The dean did not allow any students of VM Government Medical College, Solapur, to participate in Pulse-2018

V M GOVT Medical College, Solapur, was the only civic/state-run medical college that did not allow its students to participate in Pulse-2018, the annual socio-cultural, literary and sports fest organised by the students' union of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

mid-day had in its article on Sunday, 'Professor busts mass-bunking across state's med colleges,' exposed how thousands of second year (1st term) students from across medical colleges under the MUHS (Maharashtra University of Health Services), Nashik, went on a leisure trip of over 15 to 21 days without obtaining college permission. The issue came to light when a whistle-blower professor from BYL Nair Medical College found discrepancies in students' explanations when they resumed college on October 4, and the college summoned their parents.



Dr Sunil Ghate, dean of VM Government Medical College, Solapur

'Won't grant leave'

Dr Sunil Ghate, dean of V M Government Medical College, Solapur, said, "I was very clear that this time, I won't grant leave for students of my college to participate in such an event, as last year, over 70 students had gone for it without my permission, and I had considered the same as a serious disciplinary issue. I had summoned their parents then and had warned each of them." He added, "So this year, no students' association members invited our students to participate in Pulse-2018, as we had already held a meeting with parents of students in August."

'A disciplinary issue'

When asked the reason for this decision, Dr Ghate clarified, "We must understand that the problem here is of disciplinary issue. Students cannot take the dean and institutes for granted. These students have managed to get medical seats only after they have cleared their entrance examinations and the expectations from them are high, as they have to serve ailing people and cure them. Also MUHS is very particular about attendance to allow students to appear for both written and practical exams. Secondly, when these students go for such events, they carry on with their leisure tours. In case of any untoward happenings, the college dean and office bearers will be held responsible." He added, "If students bunk classes for weeks together, they will miss on both sessions (theory and clinical practicals). All we expect them is to be a bit disciplined."

Attendance crucial, say MUHS

A senior academic member attached to MUHS, Nashik, said the university has often issued circulars on conducting examinations and attendance issues. He said, "As per ordinance no 01/2014, attendance should not be less than 75 per cent of the lectures delivered in each subject, and 80 per cent in practical work for the examination during the total academic period. Attendance in both cases shall be calculated till such date as the commencement of university examination, or upto the end of the academic term, whichever is later." The professor added, "Actual attendance of the students in theory and practicals is considered as valid attendance. Participating in cultural activities will not be taken into consideration for calculation of attendance."

Pulse-2018 collection in crores

Hemant Jhajharia (a medical student at AIIMS), one of the chief coordinators of Pulse-2018 said, "It is unfortunate that medical students have to stoop to a level where they lie to their own college deans and professors. We have a clear procedure that if the number of students from a particular medical college is more than 10, then they need to obtain a letter of permission or no objection letter from the college dean. And all payments from the students are accepted only through demand draft and receipts are issued," said Jhajharia.

"We have no control over the students and their groups, unless they commit any disciplinary issues during their stay in the AIIMS campus, wherein we can cancel the entire group registration," he added. The tour operators who are allowed to put stalls inside the venue, usually pay a sponsorship of R1.50 lakh. Jhajharia said no cut is given to event organisers for booking students' tour programmes. Tour operators charge R19,500 to Rs 26,000 onwards, for a package tour per head from students, for trips of 7 to 10 days to Shimla, Dehra Dun, Kullu Manali etc, he said.

