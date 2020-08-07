AIIMS: No clear evidence that plasma therapy lowers mortality risk

Convalescent plasma therapy did not show benefit in reducing mortality risk among COVID-19 patients, according to an interim analysis of a randomised controlled trial done at AIIMS here to assess the efficacy of this mode of treatment. The therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing those into an active Coronavirus infected patient to help kickstart the immune system to fight back the infection.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria told PTI on Thursday no clear mortality benefit of convalescent plasma therapy was seen during a trial conducted among 30 COVID-19 patients. During the trial, one group of patients was given convalescent plasma therapy along with the standard supportive treatment while the other group only received standard treatment. The number of fatalities recorded in both the groups was equal and there was not much clinical improvement in the condition of patients, he said.

Telangana clears draft policy for jobs to locals

The state Cabinet on Wednesday approved the draft policy under which the majority share of employment would be given to the local residents in industries that are established in Telangana. The Cabinet headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao discussed the draft policy prepared by the industries department headed by Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. The Cabinet felt that the local residents should have more opportunities in the industries being set up in the state. It also decided to give incentives to the industries which provide more job opportunities to the locals.

Glenmark to launch 400mg FabiFlu

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that it is set to introduce a 400 mg version of oral antiviral — FabiFlu — for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in India. It was the first Indian company to commercially launch an antiviral drug — Favipiravir with brand name FabiFlu — for the treatment of COVID-19. The company received marketing and manufacturing approval from the Drug Controller General of India and launched the product.

