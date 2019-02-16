Aijaz Khan: Will release Hamid when situation has mellowed down

bollywood

In light of the Pulwama terror attack on Thursday, Hamid director Aijaz Khan pushes March 1 release of drama that revolves around CRPF jawans in Kashmir

A still from Hamid

Rasika Dugal-starrer Hamid, that explores the conflict in Kashmir through the perspective of an eight-year-old boy who develops an unlikely friendship with an Army soldier, was slated to hit theatres on March 1. However, in light of the Pulwama terror attack on Thursday, the makers have decided to postpone the release of the Aijaz Khan-directed drama.

"Our film talks about the socio-political situation in Kashmir. But at this juncture, we wish to stand in solidarity with the jawans. We will think of a release when the situation has mellowed down," asserts the director.



Aijaz Khan

The film's team was to kick off the promotions with a special screening for the CRPF jawans in Srinagar on February 18. "It is shocking for us because we were to leave for Kashmir yesterday. How can we promote a film given the present scenario? Right now, we need to take a stand."

Dugal, who plays the mother of the young protagonist, offered her condolences to the kin of the martyrs. "This is a time to quietly grieve with them. I stand by Yoodlee Films' [production house] decision to push the release. I hope that when the movie comes out, it will contribute to a gentle dialogue around the situation in Kashmir."

