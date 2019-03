national

Manohar Parrikar

Panaji: Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was discharged from a hospital on Sunday, an hour after he was admitted for "tests and examinations", an official said here.

"The Chief Minister was discharged after few medical tests. The reports are awaited. He has left for his residence," the official from the state-run Goa Medical College, said on the condition of anonymity.

Parrikar was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in February 2018 and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since.

He was admitted at the Goa Medical College for nearly a week last month after he suffered from internal bleeding.

