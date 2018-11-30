Ailing Manohar Parrikar to meet government officials, BJP MLAs on December 1

Nov 30, 2018, 15:40 IST | PTI

Parrikar, 62, is currently recuperating at his private residence in Dona Paula, since his discharge from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi on October 14

Ailing Manohar Parrikar to meet government officials, BJP MLAs on December 1
Manohar Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will meet state BJP MLAs, ministers and government officials at his private residence on Saturday, his office informed.

Parrikar, 62, is currently recuperating at his private residence in Dona Paula, near here, since his discharge from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi on October 14.

"The CM will first meet officials and take stock of governance in the morning, followed by a meeting with BJP MLAs and ministers," a senior Chief Ministers Office functionary told PTI Friday.

He added that Parrikar was feeling better now. Parrikar had earlier held a cabinet meeting on October 31 and met party officials the next day.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

manohar parrikarnational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Heroes of Mumbai: They drive the ambulance to save your life

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Gallery of the Day
Rail roko, farmers and Dalits: These mega protests brought Mumbai to a standstill

Rail roko, farmers and Dalits: These mega protests brought Mumbai to a standstill