Aim high, stay humble: The success-mantra of supermodel Lydia Simonis

As per Wikipedia, 'a supermodel is a highly sort after fashion model who usually has a worldwide reputation and often a background in commercial modelling.' Supermodels of today have garnered undivided attention from all corners of the society and obtained their own recognition. What lies in store for the next generation of Supermodels?

Ms. Lydia Simonis has etched her mark across media, from ruling magazine cover shoots to dominating the billboards, and various forms of "multimedia." Similar to the original supermodels Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Claudia Schiffer, Lydia Simonis is creating unforgettable moments into the Pacific Islands/Cook Islands' cultural memory.

Referred to as "goddess," Simonis is always eye-catching, whether she is competing at international beauty pageants, walking the catwalks, or appearing as a brand ambassador featured in fashion magazines.

Lydia Simonis represents the new generation of Supermodels. The original supermodels had enough life experience to represent strength and conviction - both on and off the runway - the new generation is grateful and multi-talented, able to transform themselves and undertake various pursuits.

"Thank you for letting me close your amazing show last night," wrote Lydia on her Instagram page after walking the runway at Paris Fashion Week. Lydia's words are humble and respectful to all the people she works with. The new bread of Supermodel has arrived!

