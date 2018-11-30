AIMIM approaches Mumbai HC for Muslim reservation in Maharashtra

national

AIMIM's Imtiyaz Jalil told ANI: "We won't challenge it but will go to the court with new facts for Muslim reservation."

Asaduddin Owaisi

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Friday approached the Bombay High Court for Muslim reservation in Maharashtra, a day after the state legislature passed the Maratha Reservation Bill in Socially and Economically Backward category (SEBC).

AIMIM's Imtiyaz Jalil told ANI: "We won't challenge it but will go to the court with new facts for Muslim reservation."

On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and admission in public sector academic institutions would not have any adverse impact on the state's existing quota policy.

Lashing out at the opposition over the reservation issue, Fadnavis asked why the previous government did not give scholarships to Muslim students. "The opposition is dividing the people and they are doing politics on the reservation. They are talking about Muslim reservation for the sake of vote bank politics," he claimed.

The Maharashtra government had recently approved the Maratha Reservation Bill, for which the community has been protesting since 2017. According to the Bill, the government will give separate reservation to Maratha community people under the category called socially and economically backward class or SEBC as per the recommendation of the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates