AIMIM shares BJP's ideology of hatred, says Rahul Gandhi

national

In the first direct and bitter attack on the former ally of Congress, Gandhi said both the parties have the same ideology and thinking

Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) shares Bharatiya Janata Party's ideology of hatred and divisiveness.

In the first direct and bitter attack on the former ally of Congress, Gandhi said both the parties have the same ideology and thinking.

Gandhi was addressing a public meeting to mark Rajiv Sadbhavana Yatra at the historic Charminar here on Saturday night. Speaking in the old city of Hyderabad, the bastion of MIM, he spared no words to target the party.

The Congress president said for the first time in India's history, a prime minister and his followers were engaged in spreading hatred and working to divide the country.

He said a Dalits, tribals, Muslims, women and other weaker sections were living in fear across the country due to the ideology of hatred.

He said the country was witnessing a fight between two ideologies. Stating that Congress believes in unity and wants to carry all people with it, Gandhi said it was fighting against the forces which are spreading hatred.

"This country does not belong to one particular religion, caste or region. This is the country of all people," he said and pointed out that the Constitution gives right to every Indian to live peacefully.

Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi installed the portrait of Savarkar in Parliament despite the fact that when Mahatma Gandhi and Congress leaders were in jails for fighting against the Britsh, he wrote a letter of apology to British and requested them to release him. "He was not Veer (brave)," remarked Gandhi.

The Congress president alleged that BJP, TRS and MIM were hand-in-glove. He said TRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao backed demonetisation though economists world over have termed it as the biggest mistake.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi presented Rajiv Sadbhavana award to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister K. Rosaiah.

The annual event was organised to commemorate former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's visit to Charminar in 1990. After hoisting the party flag, Rahul Gandhi flagged off Sadbhavana Yatra to promote communal harmony.

Congress party's Telangana unit president Uttam Kumar Reddy questioned MIM's support to TRS. He said voting for TRS would amount to voting for BJP.

Reddy reminded MIM that TRS extended support to BJP in the elections of the President and Vice Presdent of India and also on demonetisation and GST.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates