AIMPLB will file review plea against Ayodhya verdict

Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said on Wednesday that it will file a review petition against the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya title suit before December 9. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind will also file a review petition."

"The board is firm on its decision to file a review petition in the Supreme Court and we have time till December 9 for doing so," AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani said. The Sunni Central Waqf Board decided on Tuesday that it would not file a review petition, but was yet to take a call on whether to accept a five-acre alternative plot for a mosque.

Stressing that the decision of the Sunni Central Waqf Board, one of the main litigants, will have no effect on the AIMPLB decision, Jilani said the board has already taken a final decision in this regard in its meeting here on November 17. "Exercising our constitutional right, we are going to file a review petition in the Babri Masjid case during the first week of December. Sunni Waqf Board's decision not to pursue the case won't legally affect us. All Muslim organisations are on the same page," Zafaryab Jilani was quoted as saying in a tweet by AIMPLB.

"The date for filing the review petition cannot be announced as of now as it is yet to be decided on whose behalf it will be filed," Jilani said while alleging that prospective Muslim parties, who can file the review petition, are being harassed by the Ayodhya police.

Jamiat review petition ready

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday said the draft of the review petition is ready and it will be filed soon. Its review petition is expected to be filed on December 3 or 4, sources said.

'Give us 5-acre plot'

The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Wednesday said it would ask the government to give it the five-acre plot that the Supreme Court ordered should be allotted

for building a mosque, if the Sunni board rejects the offer. But the board could use the land for setting up a hospital and not a mosque, its chairman Waseem Rizvi said.

5

acres of alternative plot the SC ordered for the mosque

