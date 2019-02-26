Air defence system at International Border, Line of Control put on alert

national

This comes after Indian Air Force, in the early hours of Tuesday, carried out multiple aerial strikes at terror launch pads at various places in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), completely destroying them, including control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammed

New Delhi: Indian Air Force has put on high alert all air defence systems along the international border and Line of Control (LoC) to respond to any possible action by Pakistan Air Force. This comes after Indian Air Force, in the early hours of Tuesday, carried out multiple aerial strikes at terror launch pads at various places in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), completely destroying them, including control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group.



The terror camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad were struck by 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1000 kg of explosives at around 3:30 am, IAF sources told ANI. India's response came 12 days after a CRPF convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, in which 40 security personnel were killed. Pakistan-based JeM claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistan Army confirmed that Indian Air Force fighters penetrated across the LoC in PoK, dropping "payloads."

