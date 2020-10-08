Air Force Day: Kangana Ranaut extends greetings on behalf of team Tejas

Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to essay the role of an air force pilot in her upcoming film 'Tejas,' extended greetings to the country on the occasion of the Indian Air Force Day. The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter to extend the greetings on behalf of the entire team of 'Tejas' and also shared a poster of the upcoming film.

Team #Tejas wishing everyone #IndianAirforceDay, our film is an ode to our Air Force’s greatness, bravery and sacrifice..... Jai Hind âÂ¦@RonnieScrewvalaâÂ© âÂ¦@sarveshmewara1âÂ© pic.twitter.com/dU4OLov0t0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 8, 2020

"Team #Tejas wishing everyone #IndianAirforceDay, our film is an ode to our Air Force's greatness, bravery and sacrifice..... Jai Hind @RonnieScrewvala [?]@sarveshmewara1," Kangana tweeted.

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War. The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever