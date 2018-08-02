Air-hostess death: Interim protection for in-laws extended

national

The court further said the next hearing in the case would take place on the same day

Representational Pic

The Delhi High Court on Thursday extended the interim protection granted to the in-laws of the air hostess who committed suicide recently till September 17.

The court further said the next hearing in the case would take place on the same day.

On July 13, the Delhi-based air hostess, Anissia Batra, jumped off the terrace of her house after a heated argument with her husband, Mayank Singhvi.

Before her death, the air hostess had allegedly sent a message to her friend on WhatsApp, stating that she was locked up in a room by Singhvi. She had also asked her friend to inform the police of the same.

On July 16, the Delhi Police arrested Singhvi and subsequently sent him to a 14-day judicial custody in the case.

A week later, the court granted interim protection from arrest to Batra¿s in-laws and also sought a status report from the Delhi Police.

On a related note, the Delhi Police¿s Crime Branch is probing the case.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever