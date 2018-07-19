Air hostess suicide: My sister paid cost for something she never did, says brother

"It also later came to our notice that he was also previously engaged but the engagement fell through due to his violent nature," he said, adding, "My sister had to pay the cost for something she never did."

A day after Mayank Singhvi, the husband of the air hostess who committed suicide was arrested, the victim's brother, Karan Batra said that they were unaware of the fact that the accused was previously married. Talking to ANI, Karan said that his sister paid the cost for something she never did.

"It also later came to our notice that he was also previously engaged but the engagement fell through due to his violent nature," he said, adding, "My sister had to pay the cost for something she never did."

As per the police, the deceased air hostess, Anissia Batra, had a fight with her husband around 4:30 pm on Friday, after which she went to the terrace and jumped off. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Romil Baniya, said a full-fledged investigation has been launched in connection with the case under Hauz Khas Police Station limits.

"In the investigation, so far it has been found on June 27 the couple had a fight. They gave a complaint to the police station. It was a one-and-a-half page long. That complaint mentioned that if anything happens to Anissia, her husband would be responsible," he said at a press conference here. At present, post-mortem of the deceased is underway, and the police have written to the board of doctors for a video record.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever