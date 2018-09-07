Search

Air India aircraft lands on under construction runway in Male

Sep 07, 2018, 21:11 IST | IANS

However, two tyres of the aircraft got deflated while landing and the plane had to be towed back to the parking bay

An Air India flight on Friday landed on a runway which was not commissioned at Velana International Airport, Male, Maldives.

According to an Air India official in New Delhi, the flight operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Male landed on the runway which was under construction at 3.55 p.m. and that all 136 passengers and crew on board the Airbus A320neo aircraft were safe.

However, two tyres of the aircraft got deflated while landing and the plane had to be towed back to the parking bay.

The official added that the aviation regulatory authority of Maldives is investigating the incident.

