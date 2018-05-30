Air India airhostess says senior harassed her for six years

In a letter addressed to Prabhu and also marked to the Prime Minister, the airhostess asked the government to appoint a 'neutral' investigation committee to look into the incident



An airhostess of Air India has accused a senior executive of sexual harassment, prompting Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu to ask the national carrier to take immediate steps to address the issue.

In a letter addressed to Prabhu and also marked to the Prime Minister, the airhostess asked the government to appoint a 'neutral' investigation committee to look into the incident.

Responding to the letter, the aviation minister tweeted, "Asked Air India CMD to immediately address the issue. If necessary, will appoint another committee". The airhostess alleged that she had been harassed for the last six years by the senior executive, describing him as a "predator" and equal, if not worse, than Harvey Weinstein.

