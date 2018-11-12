Air India captain grounded for failing to clear pre-flight breath analyser test twice

national

Rule 24 of Aircraft Rules prohibits crewmembers from partaking any alcoholic drink 12 hours prior to the commencement of a flight, and it is mandatory for him/her to undergo an alcohol test both before and after the flight

Representational picture

Air India on Sunday grounded its chief of operations Captain A K Kathpalia after he allegedly failed to clear a pre-flight alcohol test, a senior airline official said.

Kathpalia was to operate the airline's London-New Delhi flight on Sunday afternoon. Air India had to call another pilot to replace him and operate the flight which departed after a delay of 55 minutes, an airline source said.

"We have grounded Capt A K Kathpalia as he failed twice in the breath analyser test. He was to operate the London flight from New Delhi, but he failed to clear the pre-flight alcohol test," the official said. "He was given another chance, but the second test was also found positive," he said.

Rule 24 of Aircraft Rules prohibits crewmembers from partaking any alcoholic drink 12 hours prior to the commencement of a flight, and it is mandatory for him/her to undergo an alcohol test both before and after the flight.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever