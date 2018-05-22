Air India flight makes emergency landing at city airport

A full emergency was declared at the airport at 8.36 pm as flight AI 662 made the emergency landing



The emergency landing was necessitated reportedly due to hydraulic failure. Representation Pic

An Air India plane from Goa with 143 passengers onboard made an emergency landing in city after a hydraulic failure, a spokesperson for the airline said.

A full emergency was declared at the airport at 8.36 pm as flight AI 662 made the emergency landing. "It landed safely with 143 passengers onboard," the spokesperson added. The primary runway, which remained closed due to the emergency landing, resumed operations at 9.40 pm, airport sources said.

During this period, the secondary runway was used for aircraft movement. The Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport is the second busiest in the country, handling over 980 aircraft a day.

