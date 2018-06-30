Air India flight to Dubai held up at Delhi airport for technical reasons

The flight, however, reportedly took off at the revised time of 11 a.m

New Delhi: An Air India flight destined for Dubai from Delhi, via Kochi was held up at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Saturday morning due to technical glitches, the pubic carrier said in tweet.

The flight, however, reportedly took off at the revised time of 11 a.m.

"AI 933 Delhi-Kochi-Dubai is held up at Delhi due to technical reasons. Revised ETD (Estimated Time of Departure) is 1100 hrs. We sincerely apologise for the delay and inconvenience caused to our esteemed Passengers," the airline said.

