Air India links Indore to Dubai

From Indore, Air India is operating a 162-seater A320neo aircraft, which will fly 3 times a week directly to Dubai every Monday, Wednesday & Saturday

Air India today linked Indore with Dubai with a non-stop flight, fulfilling a long-standing desire for a direct flight to the Gulf from the travel fraternity and tourists.

Flight AI903 took wings today from Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport at Indore with 150 passengers after a traditional inaugural function. Shri Shankar Lalwani, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Indore along with Smt Sumitra Mahajan, former Speaker of Lok Sabha graced the occasion.

Mr Lalwani MP Lok Sabha. Mr Ashwani Lohani CMD Air India and senior officials from Ministry of Civil Aviation & Air India lit the ceremonial lamp, cut the cake and honoured all passengers with a special memento. The flight was flagged off by Mr Lalwani and CMD Air India.

The service in the plush new A320neo aircraft with 150 economy and 12 Business class seats will have very attractive fares. Spacious seat pitch in economy class, delicious meals and a huge baggage allowance, make such Air India flights all the more attractive.

Dubai is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world and the biggest city of UAE with well-known cities like Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman and Al Ain all nearby.

Desert safaris, Hop-on bus tours to savour the spirit of Dubai that offers panoramic views of a modern skyline against sandy beaches with the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa; historical souks, Arabian Dhow cruise on the Dubai Creek, forts and palaces along with extensive shopping malls and attractions of modern throbbing city life.

Air India brings this attractive bouquet that Dubai has to offer to the tourists within easy reach with the commencement of the direct flight from Indore.

