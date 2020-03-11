Air India Milan-Delhi flight quarantined at Delhi Airport, passengers undergoing screening

This picture has been used for representational purposes

New Delhi: Air India flight from Milan to New Delhi has been taken to the isolation bay at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The passengers onboard AI-138 are undergoing health screening as coronavirus cases surge in Italy.

On Tuesday, Italy's Civil Protection Department confirmed that 8,514 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus and 631 have died.

The whole of Italy - a country of some 60 million people - was placed under quarantine as the government stepped up efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 10,000 people.

All sporting events, schools, and universities have been cancelled. Places of public gathering such as cinemas, theatres, and nightclubs remain closed. Religious ceremonies including funerals and weddings will also be postponed.

On Monday, the Indian consulate in Milan had advised Indian nationals to comply with travel restrictions and follow the protocols.

