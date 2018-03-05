Air India operated all-women crew flight on Kolkata-Dimapur-Kolkata sector

Air India has said it has operated a flight on the Kolkata-Dimapur-Kolkata sector on Sunday with an all-women cockpit and cabin crew as part of its celebration of International Women's Day





National carrier Air India has said it has operated a flight on the Kolkata-Dimapur-Kolkata sector on Sunday with an all-women cockpit and cabin crew as part of its celebration of International Women's Day. According to a release issued by the airlines, the flight AI709, an Airbus 319, was operated by Captain Akanksha Verma and Captain Satovisa Banerjee in the cockpit while the cabin crew comprised D Bhutia, MG Mohanraj, T Ghosh and Yatili Kath.



The flight was flagged off by Air India's General Manager, Personnel, Navneet Sidhu along with other senior officials at the city airport ¿ rolling out the events planned by Air India Eastern Region to commemorate the International Women's Day on March 8, it said. During this week, Air India has plans to organise a series of cultural and creative events to commemorate the International Women's Day, the release added.



Air India had operated the world's first all-women crew flight from Kolkata to Silchar way back in 1985. The national carrier claimed it had created a world record last year by operating the longest-ever all women crew flight around the world on the Delhi-San Francisco-Delhi route.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates