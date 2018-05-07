Air India probes molestation charge

No one has been suspended pending the preliminary internal investigation

Air India flight. File picture

New Delhi: National carrier Air India has commenced an internal probe into allegations involving molestation of a crew member by a pilot on board a Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight on May 4, an official said.

"Air India is also providing assistance to Mumbai Police. All due processes and standard operating procedures set up for such incidents have been adhered to," a senior Air India official told IANS.

No one has been suspended pending the preliminary internal investigation, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever