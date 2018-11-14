Air India to conduct inquiry into pilot's failed breath test

national

The DGCA had suspended Kathpalia last year for three months after he had skipped compulsory pre-flight medical test on several occasions

Air India's Chief Vigilance Officer will conduct a detailed inquiry into the administrative and disciplinary aspects of Captain Arvind Kathpalia's failed breath test and the impact of his actions on the passengers' safety, a statement from the national airlines confirmed.

Kathpalia was found positive in a pre-flight breath analyser test and declared 'not fit to fly'. He was scheduled to fly AI-111 flight from Delhi to London on November 11. Earlier today, he was relieved from the charge of Director (Operations) with immediate effect. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also suspended his flying licence for three years after he failed the breath analyser (BA) test before his flight.

"The aforesaid facts, apart from being a violation of CAR, have serious implications on passenger safety, and an administrative inquiry has been ordered. Chief Vigilance Officer, Air India Limited would conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident of 11th November 2018 and on the administrative and disciplinary aspects of the conduct of Capt Arvind Kathpalia and the impact of his action on passenger safety," the Air India statement said. The DGCA had suspended Kathpalia last year for three months after he had skipped compulsory pre-flight medical test on several occasions.

