Air India to mark Gurupurab celebrations with 'Ek Onkar' symbol on aircraft

To mark Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary, Air India has put the 'Ek Onkar' symbol on the tail of a Boeing 787 aircraft, which will operate between Mumbai-Amritsar-Stansted on October 30 and 31. The aircraft will fly to Stansted on October 31 from Amritsar at 3am.

'Ek Onkar' is a central tenet of the Sikh religious philosophy.

The aircraft with 256 seats will operate thrice a week – Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Punjabi food, too, will be served on board.

Dhananjay Kumar, Air India spokesperson told Mid-Day, "This international flight will connect Amritsar to Stansted in London to facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting Punjab on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev."

The carrier will also start a direct flight between Amritsar and Patna from October 27. Gurdwara Patna Sahib in Bihar’s capital of Patna is a sacred place for the Sikh community, as it is the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th guru of the Sikhs.

