Air India to operate 'Red Eye' domestic flights

Representational picture

Air India is set to operate late night or red-eye flights with a daily operation on popular sectors like Delhi-Goa-Delhi, Delhi-Coimbatore-Delhi, and Bangalore-Ahmedabad-Bangalore routes, starting November 30.

AI883 will leave Delhi at 2200 hrs and arrive in Goa at 0035 hrs. The return flight AI884 will take off from Goa at 0115 hrs and land in Delhi at 0340 hrs. the airline said in a statement.

"AI547 will depart Delhi at 2115 hrs and land Coimbatore at 0030 hrs. The return flight AI548 will leave Coimbatore at 0100 hrs and reach Delhi at 0400 hrs. AI589 will take off from Bangalore at 0030 hrs to reach Ahmedabad at 0235 hrs. The return flight AI590 will depart Ahmedabad at 0305 hrs to touch down Bangalore at 0525 hrs," it added.

These late night flights, popularly called 'Red Eye' flights, will be offered at fares considerably lower than normal and will help travelers beat peak hour city traffic as well as skyrocketing hotel charges.

