Air India to ply all-women crew flights on International Women's Day

Air India's women employees will be operating a range of wide and narrow body aircraft in its fleet to celebrate the occasion, an airline statement said

Air India

Air India will operate flights with all-women crew as part of its celebrations to commemorate the International Women's Day on March 8, the airline announced on Tuesday.

Air India's women employees will be operating a range of wide and narrow body aircraft in its fleet to celebrate the occasion, an airline statement said.

"The national carrier has planned several flights on its domestic and international sectors operated only by its women employees to salute woman power," it said.

"Air India will fly these all-women crew flights to all the US cities it operates to -- San Francisco, New York, Newark, Chicago and Washington DC -- besides destinations like Milan, Frankfurt and Singapore.

"A few destinations in the domestic sector will also see the airline operating with an all-women crew."

Air India said a number of "women-related" events will also be organised throughout its network to mark the occasion.

According to the airline, a unique feature of its all-woman crew flights is that most operations -- from cockpit to cabin crew, check-in staff, doctor, commercial staff, ground operators, to technicians, engineers, flight dispatchers, and safety and quality auditors -- are mainly performed by women.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever