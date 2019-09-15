MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Air India to serve low-fat diet to their crew

Published: Sep 15, 2019, 18:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Air India took the initiative after Narendra Modi launched the 'Fit India' movement

Air India to serve low-fat diet to their crew
This image has been used for representational purposes only

National Carrier Air India has decided to serve special low-fat diet meals for its crew members.

"Taking into consideration the health factor of the crew, an initiative has been taken by the Director (Operations) to revise the in-flight food menu for the crew members. In view of the above, special low-fat diet meal crew has been worked out on day-wise basis in order to provide light and healthy meal with a home (Indian) touch," read an Air India letter.

The letter further stated, "As per GM catering initially the changed menu will be introduced only on Ex- Delhi/Mumbai flights September 15 midnight on all domestic and international flights. The above same low diet food is applicable for all flying crew i.e cockpit (pilot) and cabin crew."

Air India took the initiative after Narendra Modi launched the 'Fit India' movement.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

air indianarendra modi

I am an Indian first: ISRO Chief K Sivan's reply to Tamil channel is winning hearts online

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK