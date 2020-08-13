Air Intelligence Units seize gold compounds from passengers in Kozhikode

Air Intelligence Unit in Kozhikode has seized 334 gm gold compound and 230 gm of crude ornaments (124+106) from two passengers who arrived from Sharjah in Air Arabia flight G9454.

Kozhikode's Air Intelligence Unit seized 334 gm gold compound & 230 gm of crude ornaments (124+106) from 2 passengers landed from Sharjah (UAE). Thiruvananthapuram's Unit seized 464 & 468 gms gold, from 2 passengers landed from Dubai: Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive),Kochi pic.twitter.com/lRMaoQCh8V — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

The gold compound was hidden inside their socks while the passengers were wearing the ornaments. Further investigation into the matter is underway. The state Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive) has also seized 464 and 468 gms gold, 45 Cartons of cigarettes and four iPhones from two passengers who arrived from Dubai.

The gold was concealed in the frame of trolley bags. Moreover, four Gold biscuits weighing 77.200 gms were also seized from a lady passenger by the Air Intelligence Unit.

