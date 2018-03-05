Air New Zealand launches world's coolest safety video

The video sees Grenier team up with Scott Base scientists to track penguin populations, study ice core samples and visit early explorer Ernest Shackleton's hut and the vast Dry Valleys

Air New Zealand is shining a global spotlight on Antarctica, by launching its latest safety video, today which showcases the frozen continent and the important climate and environmental science underway there. Featuring Hollywood actor, filmmaker and environmentalist Adrian Grenier, the World¿s Coolest Safety Video takes viewers on a breath-taking journey to Antarctica, where Kiwi scientists are tackling the most pressing questions on global climate change.

Building on Air New Zealand's long-standing partnership with Antarctica New Zealand and the New Zealand Antarctic Research Institute, the video sees Grenier team up with Scott Base scientists to track penguin populations, study ice core samples and visit early explorer Ernest Shackleton's hut and the vast Dry Valleys.

One of Antarctica New Zealand's key mandates is to raise awareness of Antarctica and the research taking place there. Chief Executive Officer Peter Beggs says the safety video project is an incredible opportunity to profile Kiwi Antarctic science around the world.

"Air New Zealand¿s safety videos have collectively attracted more than 130 million online views. Our teams are thrilled to have such a significant global platform to amplify their work and we¿re confident it will take our outreach efforts to the next level."

Twenty-two students aged eight to eleven years old from Christchurch's Hornby Primary School also play a starring role, appearing in footage shot in Canterbury Museum¿s Antarctic Gallery. Christchurch has been a gateway to Antarctica for more than 100 years and the museum holds an internationally significant collection of artifacts from early expeditions.

