Air Odisha introduces two more routes in Gujarat under UDAN

Under the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme, Air service operator Air Odisha has added two more destinations in Gujarat at lowest fares starting from Rs 1420 and Rs 1699 in flights between Ahmedabad to Bhavanagar and Bhavnagar to Surat respectively. The fights will be operation from April 16. With the introduction of two new routes 'Air Odisha 'is now having operations in five cities -Ahmedabad, Mundra, Diu, Bhavnagar, and Surat.

The release by Air Odisha said, "On the maiden flight between the sectors, there will be some prominent guest who shall be flying with Air Odisha including Bhupendra Singh Chudasama Minister of Civil Aviation and Education, Gujarat, Jitu Bhai Vaghani BJP Party President, Gujarat and Ajay Chauhan CEO, GUJSAIL."

On this occasion, Managing Director of Air Odisha and Executive Director of Gujarat State Export Corporation Limited (GSEC), Shaishav Shah said," We take pride to be part of 'UDAN' as now we'd be able to cater to the common people of India and in a larger extent spread the activity to every corner of this country. The UDAN scheme is a great initiative by our Honorable Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi with a vision to fuel the growth of our country where common man can now travel more affordable and convenient way and we are delighted to be the part of this historic moment of nation's aviation sector."

Meanwhile, industry veteran and founder of Air Deccan, Capt. G. R Gopinath said that he believed that the Air Odisha will achieve its goals as it intend to service by connecting most of the smaller towns and cities in the country.

