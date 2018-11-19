Air Quality drops, improvement likely on November 20

national

Delhi is currently suffering largely due to pollution generated by local sources

Air quality in Delhi and the adjoining areas worsened further to the "very poor" category on Monday. However, pollution is expected to decrease from Tuesday due to favourable winds and a "significant drop" in stubble burning in neighbouring states, officials said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 330 against 311 on Sunday, considered "very poor", while on Saturday it was 267 or "poor", on a scale of 0 to 500.

The major pollutant PM2.5, or particles with a diameter less than 2.5 micrometres, also intensified over the day as easterly winds brought along moisture.

"Air quality is 'very poor' and expected to drop -- but well within very poor category, with a gradual increase due to unfavourable winds," said a forecast by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The Weather Department expects the situation to improve from Tuesday as Delhi is expected to receive dry north-westerly winds, which will bring down pollution levels as well as the temperature.

SAFAR said that high humidity is unfavourable for dispersion of the pollutants.

"Delhi currently is polluted with its own pollutants. But the situation is expected to improve from Tuesday evening," said Mahesh Palawat, Director at private weather forecasting agency Skymet.

The average presence of the major pollutant PM2.5 was 174 microgrammes per cubic meter in Delhi on Monday against 163 units on Sunday. Across over 40 regions in the National Capital Region (NCR) it was 171 units at 4 p.m.

Across NCR, Gurugram with an AQI of 289 or "poor" had the cleanest air. The AQI was 364 in Ghaziabad, 346 in Greater Noida, 336 in Noida and 348 in Faridabad. SAFAR has issued an advisory cautioning people in Delhi against outdoor physical exercises.

