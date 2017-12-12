Air quality in Delhi drops to 'very poor'

Delhi has once again witnessed a spike in air pollution levels. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality was reported to be 'very poor' since yesterday morning

Delhi has once again witnessed a spike in air pollution levels. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality was reported to be 'very poor' since yesterday morning. The SAFAR forecast said that PM 10 was recorded at 289 and PM 2.5 at 177. The minimum temperature recorded by the Met department was at 8.2 degrees Celsius.



Vehicles make their way through the morning smog at New Delhi. Pic/PTI

On December 8, the air quality index was 194, which is 'moderate', according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This was the first time in two months that the air quality had improved to a large extent. It remained in the 'moderate' category till December 10.

289

The PM 10 levels yesterday

177

The PM 2.5 levels yesterday

