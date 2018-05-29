AirAsia CEO booked for violating international aviation rules

The agency on Tuesday also conducted searches at multiple locations in here, Mumbai and Bengaluru in connection with the case

Representational picture

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a case against AirAsia airline CEO Tony Fernandes and others for violation of certain international aviation rules, an official said on Tuesday.

The agency on Tuesday also conducted searches at multiple locations in here, Mumbai and Bengaluru in connection with the case.

"A case has been registered against Fernandes and some other unidentified persons linked to the firm (AirAsia) on the allegation of violation of 522 rules in International aviation sector," CBI Spokesperson R.K. Gaur told IANS.

AirAsia Berhad is a Malaysian low-cost airline.

